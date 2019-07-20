Did not hide feelings: the former husband of Ani Lorak was lit in the company of the burning brunette
Ex-husband of Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian seem to be beginning a new relationship. Murat photographed in a nightclub in the company of bright brunette. The girl gently kisses his companion on the cheek, and judging by the smile of Murat, he is pleased.
The marriage of Murat Nalchajian and Ani Lorak lasted about 10 years. December 31, 2018 the couple divorced. The representatives of the parties at the hearing, he said that Murat and Ani are not the same views on family life, and therefore a further stay in the marriage impossible. At the same time sounded the assumption that the romantic feelings the couple had disappeared long before Murata company said the capital’s party girl Yana Belyaeva.
Brother Ani Lorak sure that her marriage was destroyed “because of distance” — the couple spent little time together, and basically lived in different cities.
