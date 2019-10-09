Did not realize what he does: assistant Natalia Bochkareva revealed details of the scandal with drugs
The star of the show “Happy together” Natalia Bochkareva prefers not to comment on the scandal with drugs. Do it for her friends and colleagues, expressing their point of view on what happened. The majority of them support “Dasha man Bukin” and I can’t believe she is using drugs.
Sure and former PR Director Botchkareva Daria Dyachenko, which is familiar with the actress for nine years. She believes that Natalia could become a victim of enemies who deliberately set her up to ruin a career. Daria said that social networks turned to her unknown, which is offered for reward “leak” private information about Botchkareva, discrediting her honor.
Dyachenko also said that had never seen Natalia under the influence of drugs.
“Most likely, she drove really drunk, what certainly is wrong, but because drugs it simply could have asked someone to take. You never know stories sometimes with this shit. Did not realize what he is doing, immediately. No wonder she so quickly gave the fact that she still had. So maybe not for yourself lucky. Thought, will carry by, and on the way up… However, it is best to wait for Natasha herself to say something. In addition, she has done so much lately! Such earlier never was!”, said Daria.
We will remind, in a network there was video of a woman very similar to Natalia Bochkareva, admits to police that she hid in his underwear bill with drugs. Later, the actress denied it, and then disappeared. It turned out that she just locked herself in the apartment and not out on bond. On the phone, the actress assured that she feels fine.
Scandal drug has devoted several programs on growth. Presenter Dana Borisova rigidly walked Botchkareva, calling her a drug addict.
