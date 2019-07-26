Did not Rutger Hauer, star of “blade Runner”
As it became known, in the Netherlands, at his home in the town of Beetsterzwaag, died Rutger Hauer. As reported, the actor died at the age of 75 years. The exact cause of death of the actor has not been announced, it is known only that he died after a short illness. The official representative of the Hauer — Steve Kenis — confirmed the sad news. The demise of the actor, but his many fans and colleagues mourn the wife of Ineke Hauer, and his daughter Aysha Hauer.
During his career, Rutger starred in over 170 films and television series. He was awarded numerous prizes, including “Golden globe” for her role in the famous drama “Escape from Sobibor”. Rutger was born in January 1944 in the Dutch city Brecklin, located near Amsterdam. At age 15, he fled from home to become a sailor. But the actor’s genes in the end, still prevailed. Because both parents Rutger was the acting coach. In the movie he debuted 1968 — in a small role in the film “Mr. Govardhan”.
But the real talent of Hauer opened his compatriot — Director Paul Verhoeven. First, he took Rutger in the TV series “Floris”. And then was followed by other joint work of Hauer and Verhoeven: “Turkish delight”, “soldier of Orange”, “Flesh and blood”… In Hollywood Rutger made his debut in 1981 in “Night hawks”, which starred Sylvester Stallone. And after Hauer brilliantly played Android in “blade Runner,” starring along with Harrison Ford, Rutger became a star of the first magnitude. Among his other most famous films — “Cold blood”, “Ladyhawke”, “the hitcher”, “the Legend of the Holy drunkard”, “Blind fury”, “the Crossroads of the worlds”, “Dracula”… the Last works of the actor became of the movie “Betrayal” and “the Emperor”.