Did not want to share: the husband ran away from his wife after a big win in the lottery
In faraway Thailand, by Royal scandals in the past week there have been quite a curious case: the husband ran away from his wife with the winning lottery ticket. This publication reports Asia One.
It is reported that on November 16, Porntida Cannot and her husband Vijak Vanaprasert bought a lottery ticket and win six million baht (about 4.5 million UAH).
The couple has registered your winnings at the police station. They signed a lottery ticket with their names and agreed that we will split the money equally.
However, the next day Vanaprasert said wife I give her only a third of the winnings, and between the spouses began the conflict. They quarreled so badly that the man took a lottery ticket and ran away.
Sunday, November 17, Cannot filed at the local police station the statement with the request not to give her husband to cash a stolen win. According to the lawyer, Vanaprasta could face up to three years of imprisonment for misappropriation of ticket.
After much publicity stories in the Thai media, a runaway husband was afraid of prosecution and returned to his wife, agreeing to divide with his wife the winnings evenly.
Now the couple are back together and are going to cash out the winnings.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the United States ex-wife was able to sue the ex-husband half of our lottery winnings in the amount of $ 80 million.
