Did not work: the three children have given themselves to bite poisonous spider, hoping to become spaidermeni
Three brothers from Bolivia allowed the spider a black widow to bite them, believing that as a result each of them will turn into spider-Man, writes Fox News. Now it is known that this method does not work.
Three boys were hospitalized after being bitten by the black widow, obtained while grazing goats in a small Bolivian village, according to local media reports, published on 25 may.
The children believed that the spider bite will give them superpowers, like the hero of Marvel comics spider-man or spider-Man.
May 14 boys aged 8, 10 and 12 years of Chanty, cities in the Andean region of Potosi, came to the spider and pushed it with a stick until he started to attack the guys in response. This was announced by Telemundo Virgilio Pietro, head of the epidemiological Department of the Ministry of health of Bolivia.
The first symptoms of intoxication appeared in just a few minutes. The boy’s mother rushed them to a local medical center. Children’s health has not improved and they were transferred to a hospital in the city of Llallagua.
When the boys failed to recover and there they were taken to children’s hospital in La Paz with muscle pain, sweating, fever and shivers throughout the body, explained Pietro.
As reported by Telemundo, after the introduction of serum from a spider bite, the condition of children has improved. 20 may discharged home.
The report also says that the black widow spider is usually non-aggressive if his intention is not to provoke.
