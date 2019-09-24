“Did the whore in 15 years”: demi Moore has told how she was raped for $ 500
Recently released autobiographical book 56-year-old demi Moore called “Inside out”, in which she shared the scandalous details of the past. Before the presentation of the book, the actress visited “Good morning America”, where he spoke about the difficult childhood, writes “StarHit”.
It turns out that the parent stars of Virginia king suffered from alcoholism, so was willing to do anything to get another bottle of alcohol. So, the woman took her young daughter with him to nightlife in order to attract wealthy men.
Then one day demi came home and found a stranger who was much older than her. The man abused the girl. As it later turned out, all this was organized by the VA, which paid $ 500.
“It was rape and the most horrific betrayal. He asked me: what’s it like when they make you a whore in 15 years, “wrote demi in my life story.
After this 16-year-old demi left home. Two years later she married rock musician Freddy Moore, whom she married five years, and later met Bruce Willis, who gave birth to three daughters. The stars were together for about 13 years and, despite the separation, have managed to maintain cordial relations in the first place, for the children.
Behind Moore is also a novel with the conqueror of female hearts Ashton Kutcher. A pair of legalized relations in 2005. it seemed that the couple are happy, but it was not so. Demi had to endure the infidelity of the beloved, and one day he brought home another woman, the actress Jennifer Jason, saying that she will share the bed.
Moore was totally against it but agreed because she was afraid to lose her husband. “Ashton allegedly wanted to liberate a colleague before bed stage. He was not honest with me, but I said Yes anyway. Wanted to show him how fun and cool can be. But our two meetings with her was a horrible mistake” — shared the star later.
And yet, despite the efforts and sacrifices for his part, Moore could not save this marriage — in 2011 they Ashton divorced.
The publication notes that it is not surprising that Moore released the book just now. Because the actress already said that was supposed to “grow” to her emotionally. Also, demi admitted that he never felt more beautiful and desirable than 56 years.
As previously reported “FACTS” in his book demi Moore also told how Ashton cheated on her with 21-year-old girl in their house in Los Angeles when Moore was not at home. With this girl he met while bowling with demi’s daughter from her marriage to Bruce Willis, Rumer.
