“Didn’t know where I am and what I do”: a shocking confession of a former member of “Svajena Malevich”
Today, September 26 will be held the fifth edition of the 9th season of the “significant” project in the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB). This time the participants will have to get to the top of the mountain with a height of 20 meters, overcoming difficult trials. Each of those can handle the job and show a good result of weight loss, get a nice bonus and, most importantly, will remain in reality. ().
Last broadcast, the show left a 30-year-old from Kiev interior designer Alexander Goncharov. He came to the project with a weight of 167 pounds. In an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” Alexander was told that prevented him to continue to participate in the project, your diet and most important problem.
— Alexander, how have you managed to lose the project?
— 18 pounds in four weeks. It is not enough. It turned out, about five pounds a week. I just have a in weight loss was spread — first threw the three pounds, then ten, four and one. Such “swing” is normal.
— How do you feel?
— In the first week on the project I had the absolute prostration — where am I, what are you doing? You know, like a kitten thrown into the water will come up or not. I was all clear. After each workout body ached in new places. The main enemy for me was the stairs, I hate looking at her, knowing that I will have to rise. Delayed onset muscle soreness was the strongest. Before that, I had no idea about the culture of training. Therefore, the first lessons were very hard. But since the third week I joined, and on the fourth began to of exercise high. Leaving the gym on faltering legs and was happy!
See also: From the fourteenth to the size of the breast all the men were at my feet: confessions most scandalous member, “she zvazheni schaslivi”
— Imagine how upset leaving the project.
— Of course, to fly so early when I started to enjoy training and competitions. You can say I was hit on takeoff.
— What are you not enough?
— Backfired minus my ten pounds. Just the body I decided that I started to lose weight too fast and stopped the process. Last week, I lost only a kilo. And this despite the fact that sustained training, not eating anything forbidden, the night did not eat up. Just such was the reaction to the restructuring.
— Anita Lutsenko said that participants who leave the project, the first time overtaken by depression.
— I just did not gave himself to fall. Deliberately chose a gym away from home to leave there for a day. During the first weeks after the draft have not lost weight, but not gaining weight. It was already good. I tried not to give myself. Trained, eating on the list, which for me amounted to a nutritionist.
And never allowed himself to deviate from it?!
— A couple of times there. But not the first weeks. You know, during this time, I have already occurred such changes in the body and thinking that eating a piece of cake, didn’t get any pleasure! One disappointment…
See also: It was impossible to make shocking confessions of a former participant of the show, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (photo)
— You had a sweet tooth?
Yes, sugar is my main enemy. It “scored” my entire metabolism. The body was all eaten was moved into inventory. Now my tastes have changed. Rather, I feel the real taste of food without extra salt, sugar, additives. For me, sweet were the cucumbers.
— You cook for yourself?
— Always loved to cook. Now I bought a slow cooker and connected to a healthy diet even parents. There are baked meat, cook porridge, omelettes. All without oil. And, most importantly, comply with the diet. Because I was able to eat well at night and sometimes the night before. Took a half liter of coke, candy bars and went to work at the computer. I have never had a normal schedule of food if I was hungry, I went to the kitchen.
Alexander Goncharov and Anita Lutsenko on a talk show
— You feel the heaviness of excess weight?
— I began to have shortness of breath. But I must confess I now can’t even remember what it’s like to be fat. Very quickly it was forgotten. Weight now I think just a bad dream. Changed your entire wardrobe. I have before the project there was a problem with the feet, strong varices and the legs were so full that I couldn’t find my pants, where it was easy to stick a leg. By the way, this was another reason why I did not give up immediately after a project is started to measure clothes and show yourself some small results weight loss. Quietly put on pants, easy buttoned his shirt… It was a visual confirmation of my work.
— What do you want to have the ideal weight?
— 90 kg. But really really want to have a press. So my “apron” is completely gone. And this is the most nasty pounds that don’t want to leave the body. But things gradually. First, clean the weight and then start to swing.
— When did you start to get better?
Up to 11 years was quite a sickly child. I was released from physical therapy, I was constantly under the care of his grandmother. A year and a half, at the age of 13, I already had such a “peak”. In 11th grade I weighed 140 pounds at a height of 190. At the age of 16 received a “white ticket” in the military. Then before the Institute, however, lost weight to 110 kg went on a diet, but the muscle was still in good shape, and in the end the weight came back. To 29 years consistently weighed under 150 pounds, and for the year up to 30 years, the weight increased rapidly and reached 167 pounds.
— Why you’ve been going to the project?!
Just did not feel complete. I was comfortable in my weight class, didn’t want anything to change. Did not perceive their fullness as a problem. And then worked subconscious. Besides, daddy always said that I should go for the project. In the end I agreed, just to stop being distracted by parents. But my application was accepted and everything spun. Honestly, it was a great surprise.
— The beginning of a new life?
— Probably. I realized that the problems in our head. All the barriers we ourselves have erected there myself and overcoming them is a complicated process. Now every day proves to himself that he is able to pass.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter