Didn’t want to be pitied: the network got the last interview Zavorotnyuk
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is now treated for cancer in one of the Moscow clinics never advertise personal life. She never spoke about the disease, do not comment on her condition, and relatives.
The network got the last interview Zavorotnyuk, which she gave a few months after the birth of Mila. Speak, already then, the actress was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment in Germany. In an interview with NTV Anastasia confessed, why didn’t late pregnancy and the birth of a daughter.
“It was very exciting how everything goes. Whether all will be well. If all goes well. And I really didn’t want someone to feel sorry for me. I knew that it will be for many years and I can’t survive,” said Zavorotnyuk.
In the program “Once” collected interviews of the actress, in which she described how role in the TV series “My fair nanny” changed her life. Anastasia divorced her husband, worked 20 hours a day.
“The children went, of course. The Director of the school, an adult with gray hair a man could call Anya and tell her: “You know, I think your mom is acting improperly”. What my 7-year-old daughter told him: “You have no right to talk about the behavior of my mother”. They were able to protect me from a young age”, — confessed car crash.
It is with great trepidation speaks about the children and thanked the fate that they have it there, fill your life with meaning and help to find themselves.
“I was lined up, they gave me everything. Before the advent of Ani, I was throwing: what’s the point? Why? What to live? And so on. Here it is, and it justifies my existence. And I have plenty to live. No matter how is my career in the theater. And nothing important: I have them. The son arrived, and I have a personal sun. Regardless of what the vicissitudes of life go, it is a guarantee of your happiness every second”, — told the actress.
We will remind, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk had the second operation. Next to her are her family — mother, husband, children. Journalists on duty at the entrance to the hospital, relatives can not bear to leave the hospital.
Also a prominent businessman called the source of false information about the health Zavorotnyuk and advised not to take seriously the words of Andrei Razin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter