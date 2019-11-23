Didn’t want to hang portrait: trump was offended by the ex-Ambassador to Ukraine Jovanovic
The US President Donald trump, who is now at the peak of the scandal connected with Ukraine, the turn brought charges former US Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch.
According to trump, Jovanovic refused to hang his picture on the U.S. Embassy in the Ukrainian capital. It is reported Bi-bi-si.
“The Ambassador, which all say that she was so beautiful, but she didn’t hang my picture in the Embassy. She spoke badly of me, she would protect me, and I have the right to change Ambassador”, — quotes the edition of trump’s words.
Thus he added that “this woman was no angel”.
We will remind, Marie L. Yovanovitch was appointed Ambassador to Ukraine in 2016. She prematurely ended its work in Ukraine on 20 may 2019.
According to media reports, Donald trump has decided to recall the Ambassador of complaints to your attorney Rudolph Giuliani.
Ex-US Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch spoke at public hearings in Congress on the case concerning the impeachment of Donald trump. In her speech, she said that representatives of Ukraine did not intervene in the electoral process in the United States of America in 2016
