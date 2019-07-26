Loading...

The President of Tunisia Beja Quaid as Sees died at the age of 92 years. This is stated in the message published on the website of the office of the President in Facebook.

According to the Tunisian Agency TAP, the AU Sees, who served as President in 2014, was hospitalized yesterday in connection with the malaise. In late June, the President has already passed inpatient treatment for several days.

As transfers TV channel Al Arabiya, head of the state will be temporarily (for a period of 45 to 90 days) to fulfill the President of Parliament Mohammed al-Nasser.

Beja Quaid as Sees born November 29, 1926 in the small town of Sidi-BU-said (North-East of Tunisia, who was at that time protectorate of France). In 1950 he graduated from the law faculty of the University of Paris, where he was Deputy Chairman of the Union of Arab students of North African countries. In 1952 he became a member of the Tunisian bar Association.

In 1956 after gaining independence Tunisia Beja Quaid as Sees was the Advisor to the Prime Minister, and later President Habib Bourguiba. In 1958 he became the head of the regional Department of the Ministry of internal Affairs, the Department of tourism. In 1962 he became the General Director of the national security Directorate, three years later the Minister of internal Affairs.

In 1969, Beja Quaid as Sees was first elected a member of the house of representatives from the ruling Socialist party dostrovsky. He was Minister for special assignments to the Prime Minister and defense Minister, and in 1970-1972, Ambassador in France. AC Sees recalled from office for supporting the democratic movement in Tunisia. After returning to Tunisia left government service and started a private law practice, but in 1980 he returned to government as Minister for special assignments to the Prime Minister.

In 1981, as Sees he occupied the post of Minister of foreign Affairs, the main focus of his work began mediation efforts in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. 15 Sep 1986 Beja Quaid as Sees was appointed Ambassador of Tunisia in Germany, and retained this post after the removal of President Habib Bourguiba and the coming to power of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 1987.

In 1990 he was chosen speaker of the house of representatives and held this post until 1991. He also was a Deputy in the Tunisian Parliament until 1994. After leaving Parliament resumed its activities as a lawyer, led an arbitration case in the court of Appeal of Tunis. In February 2011 the acting President of Tunisia Fouad of Mebazaa appointed Beja as Sees the Prime Minister in the transitional government of national unity, calling him “a man with an impeccable reputation both in political and in private life, is known for his deep patriotism, loyalty and self-sacrifice in the service of their country.”

In this position of Beja as Sees has earned a reputation as a liberal, especially after they were disbanded the political police. However, the activities of his government were criticized by the democratic camp, and from the Islamist party “ennahda”. The first accused the Cabinet hesitated in the face of threat of the coming to power of the Islamists, the second showed dissatisfaction with the advent of the new government representatives of the ousted Ben Ali regime. Despite the unstable political situation, the Cabinet as Sees were able to hold elections to the National constituent Assembly in autumn 2011. After the formation of a new government in December of the same year as Sees retired.

In June 2012 Beja Quaid as Sees founded and led the secular party “Nidaa Tunis” (“Call of Tunisia”). She criticized policies of the ruling coalition with the Islamists. Two years later at the parliamentary election she has won, having received 86 seats in the 217-seat Assembly of people’s representatives. In the presidential election of that year as Sees was nominated from the party for presidency. During the election campaign, he said he intends to restore the prestige of the state, to ensure national security and to overcome the downturn in the economy resulting from political instability during the transition period.

Speaking from the standpoint of modern secular Arab nationalism, as Sees drew on his side of the opponents of Orthodox Islamists allied to President Moncef marzouki. In December 2014, he defeated marzouki in the second round of voting, having received 55,68% of the votes. December 31, 2014 assumed the office of President, the same day he resigned the party Chairman, “Nidaa Tunisia”.

As President of the AU Sees initiated the creation of a national unity government with the participation of representatives of various political parties. The main objectives of his Cabinet had declared the fight against terrorism and corruption, improving the socio-economic situation of citizens and the development of democracy in the country. However, due to disagreements between political forces in the government to achieve significant progress in solving the problems failed.

In March 2019 as Sees called to amend the Constitution to expand the powers of the President. The reason for this statement, according to Tunisian media, was the conflict of the President and Prime Minister Youssef Shahed caused by ongoing head of government large-scale reshuffle in the Cabinet without the consent of the AU Sees. At the time of death as Sees was the oldest incumbent President in the world.