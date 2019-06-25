Died a famous actress — mother of Michael Efremova (photo)
Died actress Alla Pokrovskaya. Mother of Michael Ephraim died on 82-m to year of life. About it reported in administration of the Moscow art theatre. Chekhov, Russian media reported.
Alla Pokrovskaya was born 18 Sep 1937 in Moscow in the family of an Opera Director, people’s artist of the USSR Boris Pokrovsky and Director of the Central children’s theatre of Anna Nekrasova.
In 1959 she graduated from the school-Studio of MKHAT. In 1979 intercession the beginning of pedagogical activity. She is a Professor at School-Studio of MKHAT.
Since 2004 Pokrovskaya served in the troupe of the Moscow art theatre named after A. P. Chekhov and collaborated with the theater “Contemporary”.
The actress had more than thirty papers in Soviet and Russian cinema. Among the most striking films of the intercession can be called roles in the films “July rain”, “the Investigation leading experts”, “Family drama”, “Fox Hunting”, “whirlwind” and of course “Vysotsky. Thank you for living”, where Alla Borisovna got the role of the mother of Vladimir Vysotsky.
Intercession was married to the famous Soviet theatrical Director and actor, people’s artist of the USSR Oleg Yefremov.
Son Alla — Mikhail Efremov — not less known actor, was repeatedly visited with concerts in Ukraine.
Acting followed and two grandchildren — Nikita Efremov (actor of the Moscow theatre “the Contemporary”) and Nikolay Efremov (actor, played in TV series “the White guard”).
Recall, June 24 died, the actor who played the role of Gadfly, Andrey Kharitonov, who will be buried at home in Kiev.
known for the films “Primorsky Boulevard” and “Jack Vosmerkin — the American”. He also died at the age of 59 years after a lengthy cancer illness.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter