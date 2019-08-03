Died a famous British singer (video)
British artist Joe Longhorn died at his home in Blackpool, (Lancashire). This is stated in the message on the official website of the singer.
“Joe died in his bedroom in the arms of his husband Jaime”, — reported on the website of the singer.
Longporno was 64 years old. The cause of death is not known. In 1989 he was diagnosed with blood cancer. The singer underwent several operations. In 2014, doctors discovered the artist has throat cancer.
The performer rose to prominence in the UK through participation in the program Search for a Star (“In search of the star”) in 1981. Later he became an advocate in her own TV program, the Joe Longthorne Show (“Show Joe Longthorne”).
