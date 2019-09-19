Died a famous French actor, the best friend of Belmondo
Thursday, September 19, in Paris died a famous French actor Charles Gerard. He was 96 years old. Charles was one of the favorite actors of the famous Director Claude Lelouch. He took Gerard in 18 of his films.
Charles Ajemian (the real name of actor) was born 1 Dec 1922 in Istanbul to Armenian parents. He was still a child when his parents took him from Turkey to France and settled in Marseille. There they received a new birth certificate for his son. In the document it appeared that the boy was born in Marseilles on 1 December 1926.
In the movie Charles first appeared in 1957 in a small episode of the film “All want to kill me”. Then took the pseudonym Charles Gerard. Lelouch invited the actor in his film “Crook” in 1970. Then shot Charles in almost all his films — “Adventure is adventure”, “happy New year!”, “Edith and Marcel”, “And now, ladies and gentlemen?”.
However, worldwide Gerard was more known for his collaboration with French Directors working in the Comedy genre. Our viewers probably remember the actor for films like “Toy” with Pierre Richard, “the Beast” and “Game in four hands” with Jean-Paul Belmondo, “the Right to “left” with Jean Dujardin.
Gerard and Belmondo were friends for about 60 years.
