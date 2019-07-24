Died a famous Hollywood actor Rutger Hauer
Famous Hollywood actor, star of the film “blade Runner” Rutger Hauer died at the age of 75 years.
On his death, said in a statement on the official website of the actor.
He died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness, the funeral took place on 24 July.
Hauer was born in the Dutch city Breukelen in 1944. He debuted in theatre in 1955, and first appeared in films in 1968.
Hauer starred in more than 150 films, has twice received the “Golden globe” for her role in “Escape from Sobibor” and “Fatherland”. In 1981 he received the “Golden calf” on the Dutch film festival for his role in the whole.
The wider public Hauer is best known for the role of Replicant Roy Batty in “blade Runner” by Ridley Scott, which was released in 1981.
In 2013, the actor became a knight of the Order of the Dutch lion is the second award status in this country.
Hauer continued to act until his illness. In particular, at the end of 2019 is expected to release the mini-series “Christmas Carol” (adaptation of the novel by Charles Dickens) with his participation.
He was also known as a film Director, screenwriter and producer, took an active part in public Affairs as a sponsor of the environmental organization Greenpeace. Rutger Hauer is the founder of the Association of sea stars — non-profit organization dealing with AIDS awareness.