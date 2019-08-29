Died a famous Russian actor
Famous Soviet and Russian actor of cinema and television Alexander readout, died in a Moscow hospital on 55-m to year of life.
As reported by Russian “channel five”, the death chislova said his friend, actor Denis Serdyukov.
According to Serdyukov, readout, died in intensive care the 33rd hospital in Sokolniki Park in Moscow, where he was hospitalized with suspected pneumonia.
It is noted that the cause of death of actor became the exacerbation of pneumonia. But according to the information of the channel, chislova was diagnosed with HIV.
In the filmography chislova — 200 roles, most episodic. He starred in the films “Interns”, “Not born beautiful”, “Bloody lady”, “the killer’s Profile”, “Plot”, “Enchanted land”, “Inquisitor”, “the Legend № 17”, “best film”, “MOORE is MOORE”, “Petersburg secrets”, “Thief”, “Kamenskaya” and others.
According to rumors, the number of abused alcohol. In the summer he appeared on the program Andrei Malakhov “live” and said that his wish to poison to Rob the apartment. The actor was so afraid of poisoning that 10 days didn’t eat or drink.
We will remind, earlier died the Russian actor Viktor Vlasov, who played in the film “Isaev”, “the Investigation leading Experts” and other.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter