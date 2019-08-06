Died a famous Russian socialite Alla werber: all the details (photo)
On 6 August it became known that died a famous Russian socialite and business lady, fashion Director of TSUM store, and Vice-President of company Mercury Alla werber. She died in Italy, where the rest in your favorite Forte dei Marmi.
Two days ago, werber was hospitalized in the hospital of this town in the Tuscany region, but to save the woman failed. Russian media reported that werber became ill after a dinner with seafood. After hospitalization, doctors diagnosed women anaphylactic shock. He provoked organ failure and a massive heart attack, which became the cause of death. The doctors fought for her life for almost a day, but to save the woman failed.
Alla werber was 61 years old. She is survived by her mother, daughter and granddaughter.
The cause of death of women are not reported. They say she had a heart attack. According to others, was affected by a long disease. In 2008 she was diagnosed with blood cancer. But then werber have coped with the disease.
Just two days ago, she welcomed the guests and shared a photo with Cycling. “I feel like a schoolgirl” — she wrote under the photo.
