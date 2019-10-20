Died a famous Russian tennis player (photos)
At the age of 52 in Kaliningrad died former player of the Russian team Alexander Volkov. About this in his Twitter-account Vice-President of tennis Federation of Russia Yevgeny Kafelnikov.
“This is unbelievable! I will always remember your cheerful smile and our matches for the national team in the Davis Cup. Rest in peace, my friend,” wrote Kafelnikov.
Alexander Volkov — the deserved master of sports and honored coach of Russia. During his career he won three titles on the tournaments of Association of tennis professionals (ATP) in singles. In 1991, he won the competition in Milan in 1993 in Auckland new Zealand, in 1994 — at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The athlete also was a two-time finalist of the Davis Cup national team of Russia (1994 and 1995). The tournament “Grand slam” best score Volkova — the semi-finals of the US Open in 1993 (when he in three sets has conceded to the future triumpher of American Pete Sampras). Highest ranking tennis player in the ATP ranking — 14th. On the court the wolves in total earned 3.4 million dollars.
From active sports Alexander left in 1997. Since 2002 he has worked as a coach of the national team of Russia on tennis. Last years wolves held in Kaliningrad, where he also worked as a coach of tennis players. Causes of death not specified. The athlete had a son.
