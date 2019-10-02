Died a famous singer Karel Gott
Gone from the life of famous Czech performer Karel Goth. He died in Prague at the age of 81 after a battle with cancer. On the death of the legendary singer said the producer Aneta Stolzoff.
“Karel Gott died on Tuesday shortly before midnight. He died with loved ones, being with family,”she said.
“With the deepest sadness in my heart to announce that my beloved husband Karel Gott left us yesterday, shortly before midnight, after a prolonged illness. He went into a peaceful sleep in the family”, — also said the widow of singer Ivan Gottova.
In September, Karel Gott admitted that he is seriously ill. He was diagnosed with acute leukemia. The singer was treated in one of Prague’s clinics.
Also, “FAKTY” reported on 1 October in Moscow buried the famous Director Mark Zakharov.
