Died a famous Soviet actress, the former wife of Peter Todorovski (photo)
Monday, July 1, the Union of cinematographers of Russia reported the death of popular Soviet actress Hopes Cherednichenko. It turned out that she died on 92-m to year of life on June 14 in the United States. Relatives of Nadezhda Illarionovna informed about it only now.
Nadezhda Cherednichenko was born on August 14, 1927 in Boguslav (Kiev region). In 1949 he graduated from Moscow VGIK. Entered the service in the Theater-Studio movie actor. In the film debut while still a student in 1946. It was a popular movie “the First glove” Ivan Pereverzev in the title role. The popular actor began to look for Hope. And on the day of her 19th birthday, on August 14, 1946 they announced their engagement. Soon the couple had a son, Sergei.
Nadezhda Cherednichenko and Ivan Pereverzev
However, married life did not work out. In 1951, the family split up. Some time later, Cherednichenko married cameraman Peter Todorovsky. Later he began to shoot films and as a Director. His painting “the Conjurer”, “Beloved woman mechanic Gavrilov,” “Military field novel”, “Interdevochka” “the Anchor, still the anchor!” included in the Golden Fund of Soviet cinema.
In 1961 Todorovski and Cherednichenko divorced. The actress returned to her first husband, but the reconciliation was short — with Pereverzev she lived together for a year and a half.
Cherednichenko starred in the popular Soviet film “the Sailor the Siskin”, “Oleksa Dovbush”, “sweetie”, “Sunflowers” (jointly with Italy). Posledna her work in film was a small role of the Secretary of the Tupolev aircraft in the film “the Poem about wings” (1979).
Nadezhda Cherednichenko in the movie “the Sailor the Siskin”
The last years of his life, Nadezhda Illarionovna lived in the United States.
