Died a famous sports journalist Alexander zhurahovsky (photo)
On 53-m to year of life died a famous Ukrainian sports journalist Alexander zhurahovsky. The sad news was announced on his page in Facebook his colleague Ruslan Svirin, working on TRK “Kyiv”.
“Only day that respond one coloco about Perche warehouse Sportrider Ntera on Col s Oleksandr Surahs. The first axis smart zvistka — VIN psow for Obriy. Here I SLV a lot. One smutok. Skilki years together propertyvalue, skilki pondus Bulo Visio… Specify s world Alexandre…, “wrote Svirin.
While the cause of death not reported.
Note that zhurahovsky graduated from the faculty of journalism of KNU. Shevchenko. As a student, worked in the sports edition “Pershoho national”. Was one of the first who stood at the origins of the channel “inter”, where he led the Department for sports news, and also contributed to the purchase of rights to broadcast matches of the championship of England and Ukraine national team. Also organized sports editor in the TV channel “Tonis” where the broadcast matches of the national team of Ukraine on basketball. For five years he worked in “Surface-TV”, which aired TV channels “Sport 1” “Sport 2” and then commented on the Champions League matches and Euro 2012 on radio “Era-FM”.
The last place of work was Zhurahovsky radio “Era FM”
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter