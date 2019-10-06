Died a famous Ukrainian actress of theater and cinema
On October 5, at 34 year of life left , Ukrainian actress of theatre and cinema Marina Kuklina-May. This was reported in Facebook by numerous friends and colleagues of the actress.
“I remember the first time Marina when we met by chance in a Church in Parkhomivka. My husband and I went to see Roerich’s mosaic, and suddenly, in an almost empty Church with me greet the girl, a smile which shines and she radiates light” — remembered first meeting with Kuklin Ukrainian actress and TV presenter Rima zyubina.
The cause of death of Marina Kuklin not yet been disclosed. It is known that in the spring of colleagues and friends called to help the actress. Obviously, she was sick.
Marina Yu Kuklin (Kuklina-May) was born on 12 June 1986. In 2003 he entered the Kiev national University of theatre, cinema and television. Karpenko-Kary, who graduated in 2007.
2007 actress of the Kiev theatre on the limes, are among her works: “Pollyanna” — Pollyanna (Director V. Girich), “the Ghost castle kentervil” — Virginia (Director A. Artimeniev). Since 2009, starred in the movie.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter