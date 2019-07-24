Died a famous Ukrainian Boxing trainer who trained Olympic medalist (photo)
On the 83rd year died the deserved trainer of the USSR in Boxing, honorary worker of physical culture and sports of Ukraine Anatoliy Kovalenko. This was announced on his page on Facebook President of the National League of professional Boxing of Ukraine Mikhail Zavialov.
“Died Anatoliy Kovalenko — the best coach of Ukraine in Boxing, who trained a whole galaxy of Champions! The bright memory! In our hearts he will live forever!” — wrote the functionary.
A native of the village of Pavlovka, in the Donetsk region, started coaching back in the 1970-ies. Among his most famous students include European champion, fourfold USSR champion Alexander Tkachenko, a silver medalist summer Olympic games in Moscow-1980 Victor Miroshnichenko, champion of the USSR Viktor Ivanov and world champion among juniors, the champion of the USSR Dmitry Eliseev. A total of Anatoly has prepared twenty masters of sport, including four masters of sports of the international class and two honored masters of sports.
Along with the silver medalist of the Olympics-80 Victor Miroshnichenko
The instructions of the champion of Europe Alexander Tkachenko
In the summer of 2013 moved to their historical Homeland in the town of Amvrosievka, in Donetsk region, where he continued on a voluntary basis to pass on invaluable Boxing experience to the younger generation.
