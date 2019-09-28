Died actor from the cult movie “the karate Kid” (photos)
At the age of 59 years in hospital, West Virginia died American actor Robert Harrison, who became famous after performing the role of Tommy in the film 1984, the year “the karate Kid”, which became a cult among fans of martial arts in the 1980-ies. Harrison also starred in the film “karate Kid 2” as well as films based on the popular television series “Cobra Kai”, which was released on screens in 2018. Tommy is a friend of the main negative character of the film johnny Lawrence. In the second season of “Cobra Kai” hero Harrison dies.
Since 1991, Robert’s acting career began to decline. He continued acting in small roles and was managing a restaurant in West Virginia. His family had not been. Relatives from Robert there was only a brother Patrick.
As Radar Online reports, Harrison suffered from serious problems with the kidneys and liver and was in the hospital for the last month. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.
