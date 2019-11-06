Died actor star of Russian TV series
Russian actor Vitali Zhigalin died on 48-m to year of life.
On the death of actor reported the website of the Samara academic theatre named after Gorky, where he served for nearly 25 years.
It is noted that recently the actor was very ill, but the specific diagnosis of a celebrity is not called. A memorial service for Jigulina on the 8th of November.
Note that Vitali Zhigalin starred in the TV series “Streets of broken lights”, “Sea devils”, “COP war”, “Casting”, “Secrets of the investigation”, etc. In total he starred in 19 the world.
who starred in the television series “Streets of broken lamps” and “Bandit Petersburg”.
And in February of this year died Anatoly Artemov, who also starred in the TV series “Streets of broken lamps”.
