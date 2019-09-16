Died actor — star of TV series “Beverly hills, 90210”
American actor Brian Turk, who played in the TV series “Beverly hills, 90 210”, died on the 50th year of life.
According to The Sun, the Turk was sick a long time. A year ago he was diagnosed with cancer, friends and relatives raised money for treatment, but to save the actor failed.
The Grater is survived by his wife and eight year old son.
In the TV series “Beverly hills, 90 210” Brian Turk played the role of Tina. The actor also starred in the films “American pie 2”, “Jurassic Park:
The lost world”, “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles”, “Buffy the vampire Slayer” and others.
Recall that in March this year, died an American actor Luke Perry, who played Dylan in the TV series “Beverly hills, 90 210”.
Also note that for a long time with cancer fought another star of the series — Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh).
