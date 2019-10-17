Died, American boxer who fell into a coma after a knockout in the undercard of the battle of the Moustache
American boxer Patrick day
Died 27-year-old American boxer Patrick day, who was in a coma after a bout on the undercard of the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Custom Witherspoon.
This was reported on the website of the world Boxing Council.
“The WBC and its President Mauricio Sulaiman is deeply saddened with the death of Patrick DEA. He died today as a result of traumatic brain injury October 13. The WBC joins the Patrick family during this difficult time”, – stated in the message.
On the night of October 13 in Chicago hosted an evening of professional Boxing. On the undercard of the main fight between the Ukrainian Alexander Usik and American Custom witherspoom the soldiers of the first Middleweight (to 69,9 kg) and Charles Conwell Patrick’s day from the United States challenged the regional title on the version of USBA (Us Boxing Association).
In the 10th round Conwell sent the opponent in a deep knockout. Dey carried from the ring on a stretcher in an unconscious condition, and after admission he underwent emergency surgery on the brain.
We will remind, in July the Argentinian boxer Hugo Santillan died as a result of injuries he received in a duel with the champion of Uruguay’s Eduardo Abreu.