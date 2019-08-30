Died brother of the late singer Prince and heir to his 300 million condition (photo)
At the age of 66 years died, brother of the famous American singer and guitarist Prince Alfred Jackson. He was one of the heirs of the musician, who died childless and left behind 300 million state. Only child Prince was born with Pfeiffer syndrome (fusion of the bones of the skull) and died in infancy.
The body of Alfred, according to TMZ, was found in his home in Kansas brother Bruce Jackson (who is not the relative of the Prince). I believe that the death was due to natural causes, but the details have not been disclosed.
Alfred and Prince (full name Prince Rogers Nelson) was mother jazz singer Mattie Della. After the death of 57-year-old Prince in 2016 from an overdose of drugs, Alfred, who served in Vietnam veteran of the air force, inherited his share of the money his half-brother. And finally was able to afford to buy their own house. Before that, he lived in a shelter for ex-servicemen.
In total, Prince, according to the newspaper, had six brothers and sisters. The state musician was by law divided between them, because he left no will.
Alfred didn’t really have much contact with his famous brother since he was always busy. But he was always proud of his achievements, and after the death of the Prince said that he really miss him.
