Died composer, wrote the music for “Mimino” and “kin-DZA-DZA”
At the age of 84 years died a famous Soviet and Georgian composer Giya Kancheli. Recently, as reported by the TV channel Imedi, he was treated at the hospital.
He is most known as the author of the music for the famous film George Danelia — like “do Not cry,” “Mimino”, “kin-DZA-DZA”. He was the recipient of the award “Nika” for best music for the film “kin-DZA-DZA”.
Kancheli, a negative attitude to the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He negatively assessed the actions of Russia during the Georgian-Ossetian conflict of 2008. And the events associated with Ukraine, have made him, as he himself said, to reconsider many beliefs, so many years not visited Russia, despite the fact that it has a lot of friends there.
