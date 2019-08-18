Died Creator of the famous Roger Rabbit (photos, video)
On Friday, August 16, in Bristol, UK, died world – renowned animator Richard Williams. About his death a day later, said a daughter, Natasha Sutton Williams. She told me that father died of cancer.
“He inspired all who met him. And animators, and other people from upper and lower classes of society. Incredibly generous, warm people who really wanted to learn more about the world,” said Natasha.
Richard Williams was born March 19, 1933 in Toronto, Canada. He was five years old when his parents brought the boy to the cinema to Walt Disney’s “Snow white and the seven dwarfs”. The child was delighted and became interested in drawing.
“I was a very smart boy. Not what it is now. I really wanted to get to the Disney Studio. I took my pictures, went back and got in. They did a story about me, and I stayed there for two days. Can you imagine what it’s like for a child!” recalled Williams. However, a visit to the Walt Disney Studio became for him at the same time and a big disappointment. One of the artists advised Richard not to forget for a while about animation and first learn to draw well.
“After this Board I have lost all interest. To do animation started again at the age of 23 years”, — recalled the artist. By this time, he moved from Canada to the UK. His first cartoon Williams made in 1958. It was a “Small island”. Philosophical parable without words duration 30 minutes immediately received a BAFTA award in the category “Best cartoon”.
Of course, Williams drew attention. To earn money for your own new projects, Richard took over the animated titles for feature films. In the 60s came as a result of which became the popular sitcom “What’s new, Pussycat?” with movie stars Peter Sellers, Peter O Toole and Romy Schneider, “a Funny story that happened on the way to the forum” Richard Lester, “Casino “Royal”.
In the ’70s, Williams made animated titles for the cult comedies of Blake Edwards’ “the Return of the Pink Panther” and “the Pink Panther strikes back”.
But the artist wanted more. Williams seized the idea of uniting the screen-drawn characters with live actors. It managed to realize only in 1988, when Robert Zemeckis made his incredible film “Who framed Roger Rabbit?”. Williams drew all the cartoon characters and fully responsible for the animation. Zemeckis worked with real actors, among which was Bob Hoskins and Christopher Lloyd. The picture created a furor. Shooting cost me a lot — 50,6 million dollars. However, box office receipts 329,8 million dollars — returned with a vengeance Studio Buena Vista (a division of Walt Disney) all costs. “Roger rabbit” received four awards “Oscar”.
Roger rabbit actor Bob Hoskins in “Who framed Roger Rabbit?”
Williams himself during his career he received three awards from the American Academy and three BAFTA awards.
Richard was married four times. He is survived by four children from different marriages. A son, Alexander Williams, also became a cartoonist. The daughter of Holly Williams-Brock, a well — known artist.
. As Richard Williams, the 79-year-old actor died on August 16 of cancer.
