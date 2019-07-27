Died elder brother of the famous strongman Vasyl virastuk (photo)
Early on the morning of 27 July on 52nd year of life died a famous Ukrainian sports officials, bronze medalist of EURO 1994 in the shot put and the participant of Olympic games-1996 in Atlanta, Roman Virastyuk.
Note that the Roman Virastyuk — the elder brother of the famous Ukrainian strongman, winner of the title “the strongest man in the world” Vasily virastuk. Recently worked as the Director of the Department of Olympic sports of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine. July 11, the Novel was made difficult surgery very difficult surgery to remove the aneurysm and separation of the abdominal aorta. After surgery Virastyuk-the senior was in a great mood, were photographed, but after two weeks his heart, unfortunately, did not survive.
The novel was Basil over six years
Farewell to a well-known sports functionary will be held on Sunday, July 28, near the Ministry of youth and sport of Ukraine in Kiev, and the next day, Roman Virastyuk will be buried in one of the capital’s cemeteries.
