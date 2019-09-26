Died ex-President of France Jacques Chirac
22, French President Jacques Chirac has died at 87 year of his life, writes the BBC.
“President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family,” said his son-in-law.
Jacques Chirac was President of France for two consecutive terms (1995-2007). It is the second longest presidential term in the modern history of France. The longer Chirac on this post had only his predecessor, socialist Francois Mitterrand.
One of the main they carried out political reforms were the reduction of the presidential term from seven to five years and the abolition of compulsory military service.
Jacques Chirac has also gained broad public support, becoming the first French leader, who openly acknowledged his country’s participation in the deportation of Jews during the Second world war.
In addition, his tough stance against the participation of France in NATO operations in Iraq has added to his popularity not only in France but also abroad.
“Europe has lost not only a great statesman and President of France (Emmanuel macron) lost a good friend,” said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Macron will perform in the evening French television broadcast a speech in memory of Jacques Chirac.
The ex-President of France françois Hollande also expressed their grief: “I know that today the people of France, no matter what our beliefs defended his representatives, lost a friend”.
“Today will forever leave a part of my life,” said another former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. According to Sarkozy, Chirac embodied the true France, all those values which glorified her all over the world.
From gallista to euroenthusiasts
Jacques Chirac was born in 1932 in the family of a Bank Manager.
Before becoming President, has worked on the posts of Prime Minister and mayor of Paris. The position of mayor, he held a very long time — from 1977 to 1995.
In 2011, he appeared in the center of a corruption scandal and was sentenced to two years probation on charges relating to the period of his work as mayor. He was convicted of misuse of embezzlement of budget funds.
Starting his political career a staunch follower of the ideas of Charles de Gaulle on the complete national independence of France on any foreign power, over the years, he recognized the benefits of creating the European Union and actively campaigned for the adoption of the Constitution of the European Union.
However, the people of France did not support the idea of the Constitution in the referendum of 2005. The document was signed but in force has not entered.
Then, in 2005, Jacques Chirac suffered a stroke, and in 2014 his wife Bernadette said that he would no longer speak in public because of problems with memory.
Since then and until his death the health of Jacques Chirac’s getting worse.