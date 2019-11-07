Died fashion designer Patrick-Louis Vuitton
Grandson of the founder of the fashion house Louis Vuitton, fashion designer Patrick-Louis Vuitton, died in France at the age of 68 years.
This was reported by the press service of the house of fashion on the page in Instagram.
“It is with deep sadness we tell of the death of Patrick-Louis Vuitton. All our thoughts are with his family, particularly his sons Pierre-Louis and Benoit-Louis, who work with us and the grandkids…”the Secrets of craftsmanship can only exist if they are passed…” was one of his favorite expressions”, — stated in the message.
Also in the fashion house noted that Patrick-Louis has carried on the family tradition, joining the workshop in 1973 as a carpenter. His experience and passion for making trunks constantly updated heritage of the art of travel.
In 1990, he was appointed the head of division special orders.
The cause of death is not yet known.
Recall, Louis Vuitton is a French fashion house, specializing in the production of suitcases and bags, clothes, perfumes and luxury accessories. Was founded in 1854.
As previously reported “FACTS” in February at the age of 85 years died a famous German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. According to media reports, the cause of death of fashion designer became pancreatic cancer.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter