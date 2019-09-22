Died French actor Charles Gerard’s best friend Belmondo
September 19, died a famous French actor Charles Gerard ‘s best friend Jean-Paul Belmondo. He was 96 years old.
According to the newspaper Le Monde, the death occurred in one of the Parisian hospitals, where the actor was recently. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Charles Gerard starred in more than 50 films and worked closely with a famous Director Claude Lelouche. In addition, the actor was the best friend of the legendary actor Jean-Paul Belmondo. That is Belmondo at the time, broke the nose of Charles Gerard that became his hallmark. Actors pridruzili more than 70 years.
Among the most famous movies by Charles Gerard — “the Beast”, “Toy”, “Man and woman: 20 years later”, “who is Who”, “Game in four hands”, “Incorrigible”.