Died from suffocation: in Greece killed the American who went there for a scientific conference
American biologist, who in early July, went missing in Greece and then was found dead in an abandoned bunker during the Second world war, died of suffocation.
On 10 July militiamen told, saying new details of the discovery of the body, says Fox News.
The last time Suzanne Eaton, 59-year-old molecular biologist from the max Planck Institute in Dresden (Germany), seen July 2, near the port of Chania on the Greek island of Crete. Colleagues at scientific conferences told the police that, in their opinion, she went for a jog in the area.
On 8 July, the Greek police found her body in a man-made cave that was used as a bunker during the Nazi occupation of Crete during the Second world war. The cave is located about 6 miles (10 km) from the place where he had last seen the woman.
July 10, the state coroner Antonis Papadomanolakis said that Ethan died as a result of “criminal acts”. He added that an examination of the body Ethan was determined that she died from suffocation.
“Definitely, we’re talking about murder. In addition, there were no signs of death from weapons,” — said the medical examiner.
The body of 59-year-old woman was discovered in a cave in a rural location and close to Chania located on the West side of the island of Crete. The head of the rescue service Nikolaos Papilionids said that the body was found as a result of “extensive searches”, the bunker was located about 330 feet (100 m) from the nearby road.
The body Ethan was about 200 feet (60 m) from the entrance to the bunker was covered with sacking.
Papadomanolakis said that according to his estimates, a woman was killed the same day she was last seen, July 2.
Officials are still unsure whether the murder was committed directly in the bunker, or was she killed elsewhere and the killer dragged the body to the cave later.
Crete Eaton attended the conference. The max Planck Institute called her death “tragic death”.
Eaton, who was born in Oakland (California), was the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and the mother of two sons, max and Luke. Her family went to Crete to learn about the disappearance of a woman.