Died in Moscow, a popular fashion model and DJ Janna Rasskazova
Monday, 12 August, Russian media reported the death of a popular model and DJ Jeanne Rasskazovo. She regularly performed in clubs, he led a disco, posed for a glossy men’s magazines, including Playboy and FHM. They recorded several albums and remixes.
Rasskazov was born in Kiev in 1990. TV channel REN TV reported that 29-year-old Jeanne felt ill the evening of August 11. She lost consciousness. Rasskazovo the ambulance arrived. She was taken to hospital but could not save. Citing its sources, REN TV argues that the cause of death of Jeanne is a drug overdose.
. She died March 16, aged 38 years. And in February, died the famous singer Decl. He was 35 years old. Kirill Tolmatsky (real artist name) felt sick after the concert in Izhevsk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter