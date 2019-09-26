Died in my birthday: in Illinois, a stray bullet hit the girl in the head
The girl from Illinois was shot by a stray bullet that flew into the window of the house and got the schoolgirl in the head. This writes the New York Post.
Centavia Blackpool was sitting at the computer and planned their upcoming party birthday when a bullet pierced the window of the house and hit the grader in the head.
Tuesday, 24 April, in its 12th birthday, she was declared dead at a hospital in cook County.
The girl’s family was watching the game “Chicago bears” in their living room in Harvey (Illinois), a suburb South of Chicago.
“Sorry … we can’t even sit still at home. The child is unable to play safely in their own homes,” said the girl’s grandmother of Brett Blackpool.
The grandfather of the child, Dennis hunt, said that he saw two men in black hoodies outside the house in just a few seconds before shots rang out.
“They looked at me several times, so I looked back at them, he said. Later I didn’t see anyone, and then heard the shots.”
“I am very angry because something happened that was never supposed to happen,” added hunt.
According to police the city of Harvey, yet no one was arrested as a suspect in the shooting.