Died legendary actor Peter Fonda (photos)
At home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family, passed away legendary Hollywood actor Peter Fonda. He was 79 years old. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cause of death was respiratory failure caused by lung cancer.
Peter Fonda — representative of the famous Hollywood dynasty. He was also the son of actor Henry Fonda and the younger brother of film star Jane Fonda. The daughter of Peter, Bridget Fund, also became an actress. Only Peter, who was married three times and has two children. In addition to Bridget he is survived by son Justin Fund.
Peter Fonda starred in more than hundred films. His most famous work is the role in the iconic picture of the 1969 “easy rider,” which also involved Jack Nicholson. For her, he was nominated for the award “Oscar”.
In 1997, the Foundation received the award “Golden globe” for her role in “the Gold Uli”, and in 2000 for his work in “the Passion of Ayn Rand”.
Peter and Jane Fonda
A scene from the movie “easy rider”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter