Died legendary actor Rutger Hauer (photo)
At his home in the Netherlands died the famous actor Rutger Hauer. He was 75 years old. According to Variety, the death occurred on July 19, however it became known about it only now. The cause of death is not known. Indicates that Hauer a short time was sick.
The agent of actor Steve Kenis confirmed the message about the death of Hauer. He also said that the funeral Rutger has already taken place. The ceremony was held on the morning of 24 July.
Rutger Hauer in Ridley Scott’s “blade Runner”
Hauer is one of the most successful European actors of the XX century. He started to play in the Netherlands, Paul Verhoeven. When the Director called to Hollywood, he invited his friend Rutger.
A scene from the movie “Blind fury”. in which the actor played a blinded soldier
Among the most famous films with Hauer are “Flesh and blood”, “blade Runner”, “the hitcher”, “Blind rage”, “Night hawks”, “seconds”, “reach the heavens”. The last actor was the role in the acclaimed film by Jacques Audiard “Brothers Sisters”.
Rutger Hauer in the cult Thriller “the hitcher”
In April 1999, Hauer was awarded the Dutch title of “Best actor of the century”, the celebration of which on Dutch television resulted in the retrospective of his films held without interruption during the whole day.
