Died legendary biathlete, who won three Olympics (photos)
On Tuesday, September 3, retired from the life of the famous Norwegian biathlete Halvard Hanevold. The athlete died while at his home in Asker, about the causes of death were not reported. The Halvard is survived by his wife and two children.
Note that Hanevold is a three-time Olympic champion, and the top of the podiums surrendered to him on three different games: 1998 in Nagano Norwegian was not equal in the individual race at 20 km, and in 2002 in salt lake city and 2010 in Vancouver he won the team relay 4×7.5 km away. in addition, also won five gold medals at the world Championships and the world Cup 40 times stood on the podium nine times of which is at the highest level. Was known for his unusual swing on the course on skis for the biathlon fans nicknamed him “the crab”.
The unusual style of Hanevold called “crab”
Two days before the death of Halvard commented on the festival named after Martin Fourcade held in France. Three months later, on 3 December, the legendary athlete would have turned 50 years old…
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter