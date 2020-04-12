Died legendary racer Stirling moss
Stirling Moss
12 APR died, the legendary British racing driver sir Stirling moss. About it writes Daily Mail.
In recent years, the ex-pilot of Formula 1 was often ill and spent days at his home in the company of his wife, in London’s Mayfair.
“He died as he lived – perfectly. He’s just tired, he bowed his head and closed his beautiful eyes, and that’s all”, – said the publication of his wife.
Sir Stirling moss is often called the greatest driver in the history who never became world champion.
In 1990 he was inducted into the World hall of fame of Motorsport. During his career from 1951 to 1961, he was four times Vice-world champion and won 16 victories in ‘ 67 Grand Prix.
In addition to the Formula 1 actively campaigned in endurance racing, won the Mille Miglia and the “24 hours of Le Mans” in class.