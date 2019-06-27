Died popular actor, who played murderers and villains
In Los Angeles June 24, died the popular American actor Billy Drago. He was 73 years old. During his career he starred in more than 100 movies and TV shows, playing mostly maniacs, murderers and other villains.
William Eugene burrows (the actor’s real name) was born 30 Nov 1945 in Kansas. In his veins flowed Indian blood. After graduation worked for a time as a stuntman, then entered the University of Kansas. After his graduation got a job at the radio station. In the movie, began acting in 1979. His first roles were episodic, sometimes without text.
Billy Drago drew attention after the success of the westerns of Clint Eastwood’s “Pale rider” (1985). Two years later came the cult film by Brian de Palma “the untouchables” in which 40-year-old actor played Frank Nitti — killer, who worked for al Capone. Drago is well blended into the star of the picture: Robert de Niro, Kevin costner, Sean Connery.
After the success of “the Untouchables” it began to shoot three or four movies every year. Several times he worked together with Chuck Norris (“the Hero and the horror”, “Delta force 2”, the TV series “Walker Texas Ranger”).
Famous Drago and fans of the series. He played the demon Barbas in “Charmed.” Also starred in “the x-files”, “Supernatural”, “Detective Agency “Moonlight”.
Billy was married to actress Silvana Gallardo. They married in 1980 and lived together until the death of Sylvanas in 2012. Their only son Darren burrows also became an actor. He is now 52 years old. Starred in the movie “Class of 1999”, “Amistad”, “the hi-lo Country”.
