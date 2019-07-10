Died popular American actor, star of “Men in black”
On Tuesday, July 9, at his home in Connecticut died a famous American actor Rip torn. He was 88 years old. Over its 60-year film career he starred in more than 100 films and television series, including the first two parts of the cult Comedy “Men in black”.
Elmore RUAL torn, Jr. (the actor’s real name) was born 6 Feb 1931 in Texas. His father was nicknamed Rip. It took Elmore as his stage name. I wonder what Thorne wanted to become a breeder. He graduated from the University in Texas and hitchhiked to California, hoping to quickly make Hollywood money to buy a ranch. The result became an actor.
At first Thorne was interrupted by a shooting in the crowd. His first notable role was in the film Elia Kazan’s “baby Doll” in 1956. Directors and producers have noted the universality of Rip torn. He played both in comedies and in dramas. Worked with distinguished Directors Richard Brooks, Martin Ritton, Barry Sonnefeld.
A list of films that starred actor, is impressive. It includes the cult of the picture “the Man who fell to Earth”, “Coma”, “Airplane II”, “Canadian bacon”, “Men in black”. In 1983, Thorne was nominated for the award “Oscar” as best supporting actor for his role in the movie “Cross Creek”, but then lost to Jack Nicholson, who played a former astronaut in the film “In the language of tenderness”.
“Oscar” Rip torn and did not submit, but the main television award — “Emmy” — he received. It was in 1996 for her role in Comedy series “Show Larry Sanders”.
Thorne was married three times. With the first wife, actress Ann Wedgeworth he divorced in 1961. Two years later he married Geraldine Paige. They lived together for 24 years until her death. The last 30 years of his life Rip was married to Amy Wright.
