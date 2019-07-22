Died popular Soviet actor, star of the Comedy “Sportloto-82”

Sunday, July 21, in Moscow has died the popular Soviet film actor Denis Kmit. He was 59 years old. He played a major role in the Comedy of Leonid Gaidai “Sportloto-82” — Paul, the groom of the main heroine.

The first of the death of Denis was reported in the Facebook producer Vyacheslav Shmyrov. “More than three decades after the spinal injury he was confined to a wheelchair, and three months ago, became his legendary mom — photographer Galina Kmit… I’m Afraid to think about this tragedy,” wrote Shmyrov.

Denis Kmita was a difficult fate. He was born December 25, 1959 in Moscow. His mother Galina Kmit was a famous photographer. The father is a famous actor Nikolai Gritsenko. However, the child was born out of wedlock. Denis never knew his own father.

The boy on your name recorded friend Galina, actor Leonid Kmit. He helped Galina to raise Dennis.

In 1981, Denis Kmit graduated from the School-Studio of MKHAT named after Gorky. By this time he already had a small role. As a child he played in the famous film of Yevgeny Matveyev “Gypsy”.

Talented young man was noticed by another famous Director: Leonid Gaidai. And Kmita was invited to star in the Comedy “Sportloto-82”. The film was a huge success with the audience. By this time Denis had served in the army. There he received a spinal injury and was confined to the end of life to a wheelchair.

A disability forced him to seek another occupation. He became interested in poetry, visual art, writing scripts. Still, the actor starred in two movies — “Ka-ka-Doo” and “turn the key”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter