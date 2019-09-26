Died producer of the multiserial “the Simpsons”
American producer Michael Mendel died at the age of 54 years.
The man’s death came of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.
Mendel produced the cult animated series “the Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty”.
The press-Secretary of the Adult Swim block of the channel Cartoon Network, which broadcast “Rick and Morty” expressed deep condolences to the relatives of Mendel.
“We are all devastated by the untimely death of Mike mendell. Mike was an internationally revered producer who received an Emmy. Having more than 25 years of experience, he guided and supported generations of artists, writers, and authors. We Express our deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time,” the statement says.
It is known that Michael Mendel joined the “Simpsons” in 1989, in the next 10 years participated in the creation of 207 episodes and received three Emmy awards in 1995, 1997 and 1998. The fourth award he has received in 2018 for his work as producer on “the River and Morty”.