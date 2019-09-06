Died Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years (photo)
At the age of 95 years died the first President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe. As CNN reports, the information about his death was confirmed acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. With the beginning of the year Mugabe spent several months in the hospital of Singapore.
Mugabe was removed from power in a military coup in November 2017 after ruled the country for 37 years. He won the first presidential election when the country gained independence in 1980, and became Prime Minister. Seven years later he changed the Constitution, abolished the post of Prime Minister and appointed himself President.
Mugabe was subjected to strong criticism from domestic opposition and international level on the alleged violations of human rights, corruption, failed economic policies, black racism. Many media called the African policy of the dictator. During the years of Mugabe’s Zimbabwe has become one of the poorest countries on the planet. The average life expectancy is 60 years is one of the lowest in the world. The unemployment rate reaches 80%. Health care system almost does not exist, and education is available mostly only primary.
In exchange for agreeing to voluntarily leave the post of head of state Mugabe (at that time he was the oldest current head of state in the world) provided an immunity that protects him from prosecution and a $ 10 million “compensation”. Moreover, Mugabe promised to continue to pay wages in the amount of 150 thousand dollars a year. And it is known for its love of luxury wife, grace (who is now 54 years old), will the rest of your life, get it for 75 thousand dollars a year.
Mugabe’s son Robert Junior in the last months of his life
See also: Son of Robert Mugabe poured on his watch that cost 60 thousand dollars for two bottles of champagne for a total amount of $ 520.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter