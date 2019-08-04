Died singer Willy Tokarev
Died Soviet and American singer Willy Tokarev. The musician was 84 years old. We will remind, on August 3 it became known about the death of the British artist Joe Longthorne.
On the death Tokarev said the people’s artist of Russia Nikolai Tamrazov with reference to the family of the singer, reports “Echo of Moscow”.
According to Tamrazova, the singer died at 2am.
“The death of Willie Ivanovich Tokarev is a big loss for who knew him, to those who loved his art. The most important thing was this man, in my opinion, what he himself has done in this life. It is of plain simple working class family, wanted to be a musician, a poet, a singer. And what he wanted to do was have a huge number of people in our country and not only. He lived many years in America, returned with great love, with great respect to his people, to his country and with great gratitude, which was expressed in their art, their songs, their attitude. He will be with us for a very long time, because his songs will we need,” he said.
Real name Tokarev — Vilaine.
He was a Russian and American author and performer of songs in the genre of Russian chanson. Worked in the famous ensemble “Friendship” Alexander Bronevitsky together with Edita, the orchestra of the Leningrad radio and television.
He is the author of such famous works as “Who is guilty?” “Rain” Edita, “Murmanchanka”, “Apatity — polar town”.
In addition, Tokarev became popular because of the performance of “Odessa songs” from the repertoire of the Leningrad “tape” bards.
In 1974 emigrated to the United States, where he acquired fame as the most famous performer of Russian chanson.
During the emigration he was named “honorary Jew of Brighton”.
Since the beginning of 1990-ies he lived in Moscow, where he opened his own recording Studio.
In may 2019 the Russian Telegram-channel Mash reported about the deteriorating health of the singer: Tokarev was in intensive care.
Causes of death not specified.
