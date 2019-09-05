Died son of two-time world Cup champion Cafu (photo)
In the family of world champion football Brazil team Cafu tragedy. On Wednesday evening, September 4, died the eldest son of a friend and former teammate Andriy Shevchenko at Milan. According to Globo Esporte, 30-year-old Danilo died of a heart attack while playing soccer with friends at home in Sao Paulo.
The boy was urgently hospitalized in albert Einstein, but he suffered a cardiac arrest, you son of a Cafu didn’t. Information about the death of Danilo confirmed former partner, 49-year-old Cafu in the Brazil national team Paulo Sergio.
Famous Cafu (second from left) with his daughter and sons (Danilo — right)
Recall that Cafu in the Brazil team won the world Cup in 1994 and 2002. He is the first and only football player, who played in the final three matches of the world Championships in a row (in 1994, 1998 and 2002). At club level, Cafu played for “Sao Paulo”, “Zaragoza”, “Palmeiras”, “Roma” and “Milan”. Among the most significant achievements of the Brazilian except for two gold and one silver medals of the world Championships, winning the Champions League and the UEFA super Cup and winning the America’s Cup (twice), confederations Cup and club world Cup. Cafu is in the top 100 best players in the history of FIFA.
Photo Getty Images
