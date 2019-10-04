Died star of the TV series “Dynasty” and “Julia”
In Los Angeles (USA) on 85-m to year of life died a famous American singer and actress Diane Carroll. This is with reference to her daughter, reports CBS News.
The viewer Diane Carroll is remembered for the sitcom “Julia”. Her role was a breakthrough not only because of the talented game and scenario — Carroll was the first black actress was given the main role, not the role of servants.
Diane Carroll has played a normal woman with their family problems. The series was shown in Prime time and “Julia” became a very popular series not only in America but also outside the country.
In 1975, the actress was nominated for “Oscar” in the category “Best actress” for her role in “Claudine,” which critics called one of the most memorable in her career.
Also, the audience loved Diane Carroll TV series “Dynasty”.
In 1962 she became the laureate of the award “Tony”. In 1975, Carroll was nominated for “Oscar” in the category “Best female role” for the main role in the movie “Claudine” (Claudine, 1974). In 1990, Carroll was awarded a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.
In 2011, the star of her name appeared in the Hall of fame of television.
It is reported that Carroll died at his home in Los Angeles.
