Died, the author of the song “Snow swirls” Sergei Berezin

In Moskvke died a famous Soviet and Russian composer Sergei Berezin, who became famous as the leader of the ensemble “Flame”, as well as the author of music for the songs “Snow whirls”, “Everywhere only you”, “Autumn”, “Maybe I made you up”.

On the death of Berezin in his Instagram said the poetess Larisa Rubalskaya.

“Today died Sergei Berezin is a wonderful person, a talented composer, Director of the ensemble “Flame”. It was a beautiful, amazing, noble and decent man. He was for many years my close, trusted friend”, — she wrote.

About the cause of death of people’s artist of Russia at the moment is not known.

Today gone from the life of Sergei Berezin and a wonderful person, a talented composer, band leader of the Flames. It was a wonderful, amazing, noble and decent man. He was for many years my close, trusted friend. I’m thankful for the fact that you were in my life, Serezha, I will be very sad without you.

We will remind, on August 4, died the star of the chanson Willy Tokarev. “FACTS” reported that the Tokarev has left a legacy.

Loading...

