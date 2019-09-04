Died the famous author of the Pirelli calendar Peter Lindbergh
75-m to year of life died a famous German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh is the author of the Pirelli calendar and the cover of many glossy magazines.
On the death of the photographer reported in his official Instagram account.
“It is with great sorrow we announce that Peter Lindbergh died September 3, 2019 at the age of 74 years”, — says the publication on sistance.
They say that Lindberg has created the phenomenon of the supermodels of the 1990-ies. He shot Naomi Campbell, Kate moss, Cindy Crawford. He also created posters for movies Talk to her” Director Pedro Almodovar and “Hunger”.
Among his clients was Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and Esquire.
The photographer left Peter’s wife, four sons and seven grandchildren.
The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
.
